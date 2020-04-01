Free oil changes for medical workers
Widener Automotive, 704 E. Pearl St., Batesville, is offering free oil changes to anybody working in the medical field March 30-April 10.
Owner Jim Widener is partnering on the initiative with Bob Voegele of NAPA Auto Parts, who is donating the oil filters. Persons will need to show their medical IDs.
Are you good at construction?
The Indiana Department of Transportation will hold a virtual job fair for more than 1,000 construction and related positions at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16.
To register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7684424500148015117
Donations sought for scholarship fundraiser
The Nancy Hershman Scholarship Fund dinner has been cancelled, but the committee is still hosting a fundraising basket silent auction April 27-May 3.
All proceeds go toward college scholarships for high school seniors. The committee has distributed over $20,000 in the last eight years to over 40 Ripley County students.
The committee is seeking donations in the form of items or services as well as monetary donations. All are tax deductible. Contributions may be sent by April 24 to the Nancy Hershman Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1, Milan, IN 47031; or nancyhershmanscholarshipfund@gmail.com. Info: Dawn Evans, 812-756-2468.
Hershman, 68, was killed at her Milan home Dec. 30, 2012, during a burglary. Convicted murderer Allison Moore, 27, Colerain Township, Ohio, was sentenced to 105 years on four felony charges in late 2015.
Book is about garden raised beds
The latest book by prolific Batesville author Paul Wonning is "Gardener's Guide to the Raised Bed Garden: Home Grown Vegetables for Beginner and Veteran Gardeners."
The price for a softbound copy is $9.99 and an ebook costs $2.99. Info: www.mossyfeetbooks.com.
