Chamber launches gift certificate program
"The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce launched a gift certificate program that not only assists local businesses, but also families in need during the pandemic," observes executive director Tricia Miller.
The #OneBatesvilleStrong program allows citizens to buy certificates to businesses that will receive 100% of the funds. Then the chamber will donate $5 for every $20 purchased. Those contributions will go to local families and nonprofits that need assistance.
Certificates can be purchased on the chamber website, by mail, pickup or by calling the office at 812-934-3101.
Miller reports, "Our second week with the #OneBatesvilleStrong Gift Certificate Program has been successful. We have over 35 local businesses participating."
Surprise for essential workers
"Please give a shoutout" to Greensburg Motorsports owner Larry Reidy Jr., who had Domino's deliver 20 pizzas to the Batesville Kroger April 28. "We all here at Kroger say thank you!" reported customer service manager Pam Wahman.
Cha-ching!
The board of directors of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2125 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 30 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 16, according to a May 4 news release.
Kroger and shoppers help nonprofits
Kroger has offered a Community Rewards Program for many years.
When you use your loyalty card, money can be earned for your favorite community organization. Kroger donates annually to participating organizations based on your percentage of spending as it relates to the total spending associated with all participating Kroger Community Rewards organizations.
