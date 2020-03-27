Free oil changes for medical workers
Widener Automotive, 704 E. Pearl St., Batesville, is offering free oil changes to anybody working in the medical field March 30-April 10.
Owner Jim Widener is partnering on the initiative with Bob Voegele of NAPA Auto Parts, who is donated the oil filters. Persons will need to show their medical IDs.
How to get questions answered
The number for Indiana’s call center to field industry questions about Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-08, which provides for essential and nonessential business operations, infrastructure and government functions while the state observes a stay-at-home order from March 25-April 7, is 877-820-0890.
The Critical Industries Hotline is also available by emailing covidresponse@iedc.in.gov. The center is for business and industry questions only.
Beware of fraudulent unemployment websites
Ripley County Chamber of Commerce executive director Deborah Tompkins said, “It has been brought to our attention that people are, in error, going to fraudulent websites for unemployment. If you, or someone you know, needs to file for unemployment, please go to the website https://www.in.gov/dwd/3474.htm to file or if you have questions.
This link directs the person to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website, where a person can file for unemployment, along with contact information, and a question-and-answer page.
Info: chamber, 812-689-6654 or ripleycc@ripleycountychamber.org.
2,000 Walmart jobs in state
In response to strong demand in stores, Walmart is hiring 150,000 new associates through the end of May. In Indiana, the company plans to hire more than 2,000 associates to work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.
As a reward for their hard work and dedication to serving customers during this unprecedented health crisis, Walmart will provide more than $365 million in cash bonuses to hourly associates in the U.S. Every hourly associate employed by the company as of March 1 will qualify. In addition, the company will accelerate the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates a month early. The early bonus payout will add up to $180 million nationwide.
To apply: Walmartcareers.com or text jobs to 240240.
Podcast will make you a better co-worker
A new DePauw University podcast called “Getting Ethics to Work” will have you missing your co-workers and will make you a better colleague and manager when you return to the office, according to an Indiana Humanities email. To access: https://bit.ly/39eU8ut
