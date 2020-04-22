Businesses should apply for PPP second round now
The Indiana Bankers Association is urging small businesses that have not already applied for Paycheck Protection Program funds to contact their banks now in preparation for a second round of funding. the U.S. Senate passed legislation April 21 that includes more than $300 billion in additional PPP funds, with the House expected to pass the legislation soon. Upcoming funds are anticipated to run out more quickly than initial funding, which was depleted within two weeks.
PPP loans, a provision of the CARES Act, allow small businesses to make payroll throughout the COVID-19 shutdown, preventing layoffs and saving jobs.
LaRosa’s aiding team members
LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias has established the LaRosa’s Team Member Relief Fund to help its nearly 4,000 team members affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 66-year-old icon is selling Buddy Cards for $10 each in its pizzerias and online. All of the proceeds will go to the fund. The LaRosa family started it with a $100,000 contribution, and LaRosa’s will match Buddy Card sales dollar-for-dollar up to an additional $250,000.
“This is just the right thing to do,” noted CEO Michael LaRosa. “We are going to get through this together and that means all of us helping in any way we can.”
In less than two weeks, the fund has grown to $220,352 through over $60,000 in Buddy Card sales, cash donations from LaRosa’s guests and the LaRosa family match.
Bank donates furniture to Safe Passage
First Financial Bank recently donated several pieces of furniture, including desks and shelves, to Safe Passage in Batesville, according to the bank's public relations manager Annie Efkeman.
Safe Passage’s mission is to provide help, healing and hope to build a community free of domestic and sexual violence.
Angela Byers, First Financial Bank’s community outreach director, said, “We are excited to have the opportunity to support nonprofits in the communities where we live, work and do business. It’s part of our commitment to not just be a bank in your community, but your community bank. Our employees are passionate about giving back by volunteering hundreds of hours and donating to local charities and providing financial education throughout the year.”
Sunman day care shuttered
After 19 years, Kreative Kids Learning Center, Sunman, has closed, according to a letter from owners Monica and Monty Mccary.
"Here we are today with COVID-19 along with other health and safety issues. It is our top priority to keep the children, staff and families of our community safe. It is with heavy hearts that my husband and I must make the decision to permanently close the doors," effective April 17. "We thank everyone who has been a part" of the center.
