TCC has special hours for vulnerable
TCC, Batesville, the Verizon authorized retailer, has reserved 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for customers 65 and older and for those who are at a higher risk to contract coronavirus. This change, along with the introduction of curbside services, was made to offer added protection for all during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earnings call May 1
Hillrom (NYSE: HRC) will host its fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings conference call and webcast Friday, May 1, at 8:30 a.m.
To participate in the conference call: 844-654-5620. Please dial into the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start to allow time to connect. The confirmation code is 4311864.
A simultaneous webcast will be accessible via the company's website at www.hillrom.com and archived there. A supplementary presentation will be posted to the website prior.
A recording of the webcast/call audio will be available for telephone replay through May 14. To access: 800-585-8367, use the same confirmation code 4311864.
Company donates gloves and masks
Attorney General Curtis Hill announced April 3 that Sherwin-Williams is donating 1,500 gloves and 5,000 N95 masks to Indiana as the state continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The products, which Sherwin-Williams sells in its retail stores, have been delivered to Stout Field in Indianapolis. The Indiana National Guard and other state agencies will distribute the products to hospitals across the state.
LaRosa’s aiding team members
LaRosa’s Family Pizzerias has established the LaRosa’s Team Member Relief Fund to help its nearly 4,000 team members affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 66-year-old icon is selling Buddy Cards for $10 each in its pizzerias and online. All of the proceeds will go to the fund. The LaRosa family started it with a $100,000 contribution, and LaRosa’s will match Buddy Card sales dollar-for-dollar up to an additional $250,000.
“This is just the right thing to do,” noted CEO Michael LaRosa. “We are going to get through this together and that means all of us helping in any way we can."
In less than two weeks, the fund has grown to $220,352 through over $60,000 in Buddy Card sales, cash donations from LaRosa’s guests and the LaRosa family match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.