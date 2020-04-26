The First Financial Foundation has announced a $20,000 donation to organizations in Ripley County as part of its $1 million pledge to fund COVID-19 relief efforts for communities throughout its footprint that have been impacted economically by the coronavirus.
“First Financial is committed to helping those who are struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President and CEO Archie Brown. “We are eager to support the outstanding community organizations and nonprofits in our area who are demonstrating tremendous resilience by delivering critical assistance during such a difficult time.”
The Ripley County Community Foundation will use the donation for its COVID-19 Relief Fund to deploy resources to nonprofits in its service area which address the immediate needs of those impacted by the pandemic. “This is wonderful news from First Financial and one more example of the amazing community we live in,” said RCCF executive director Amy Streator.
Additional funding is being provided to the Batesville Area Resource Center. BARC board President Angela Byers Weldishofer said, “This grant from First Financial will immediately and directly impact individuals who have been negatively impacted financially due to COVID-19, so we are very thankful to First Financial.”
The First Financial Foundation also made a $10,000 donation to United Way of Franklin County, which will use the funding for its COVID-19 Relief Fund to deploy resources to area nonprofits that address the immediate needs of those impacted due to the pandemic.
UWFC executive director Kelly Bulmer reported, “I am on calls with emergency management and the health department every day about how hard our community is getting hit, so I am ecstatic that we can help so many people with this money.”
In addition to funding from the foundation, First Financial has also announced its Hardship Relief Program, in which it is helping consumers, small businesses and commercial clients who are being affected by the coronavirus. Consumers can request to defer payments on loans and credit cards. Business and commercial clients can also request to make interest-only payments or defer payments. More information about how to access these relief options is available online at www.bankatfirst.com.
